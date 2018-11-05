Santee Police searching for Subway armed robbery suspect

Subway armed robbery suspect (Source: Santee Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene | November 5, 2018 at 3:54 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 4:09 PM

SANTEE, SC (WIS) - Santee Police Department is requesting community help to find a man who robbed a Subway while armed with a semi-automatic handgun on October 21st.

Officials describe the suspect as a man with tattoos on his right hand, arms, and legs. He was also wearing a maroon Crimson Tide t-shirt.

The subject was driving what appeared to be a dark green Dodge Neon that had faded paint on the hood and roof.

Police say there was a female passenger in the vehicle with a white cat.

If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact Santee Police Department Chief Joseph Serrano at 803-854-2438.

