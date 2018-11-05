Richland County man wanted for using stolen debit card at Waffle House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching is looking to identify a suspect wanted for theft from a motor vehicle.
On October 19th, the owner of a Hyundai Sonata had their vehicle broken into while it was parked on St. Andrews Place Ct.
The victim’s wallet was stolen from the vehicle that contained their debit card.
On the same day, the debit card was stolen a fraudulent purchase was made with it at the Waffle House off of Garners Ferry Road.
Surveillance photos from inside the Waffle House shows the suspect using the stolen debit card to make a purchase.
If you have any information about this case you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.