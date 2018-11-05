Richland County Coroner identifies man shot in chest on Providence Plantation Circle

By Jazmine Greene | November 4, 2018 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated November 4 at 9:58 PM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The identity of a man who died after being shot has been released by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

James J. Boyer, Jr., 39, was involved in a shooting incident on the 400 block of Providence Plantation Circle around 8 p.m. last night.

Boyer was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where he died around 9 p.m. An autopsy indicated the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

