Night game scheduled for USC matchup vs. Chattanooga

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks will host the Chattanooga Moccasins on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kick time has been set for 7:30 pm and the contest will be televised on the SEC Network’s Alternate channel, the SEC office announced today.
The matchup will be the first gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and the Moccasins, an FBS-level opponent out of the Southern Conference.
Here is the SEC television schedule for Nov. 17:
- *Arkansas at Miss. State Noon ET - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
- *Citadel at Alabama Noon ET- ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
- *Idaho at Florida Noon ET - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
- *Middle Tenn. at Kentucky Noon ET - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN or SECNA
- Missouri at Tennessee 3:30 ET - CBS
- UMass at Georgia 4:00 ET - SECN
- Liberty at Auburn 4:00 ET - SECNA
- *UAB at Texas A&M 7:00 ET - ESPN or ESPN2
- Rice at LSU 7:30 ET - ESPNU
- Ole Miss at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET - SECN
- Chattanooga at South Carolina 7:30 ET - SECNA
*Network designations to be made after games of Nov. 10
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.