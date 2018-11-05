$150K Powerball Ticket sold in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Check your tickets! Someone who purchased a lottery ticket in West Columbia is a winner!
A Powerball ticket sold in West Columbia for Saturday’s drawing is worth $150,000. The ticket was purchased at the A-One Express store on Airport Blvd.
Because this ticket holder paid an additional $1 for PowerPlay, their $50,000 prize tripled to $150,000 when a “3” multiplier was selected.
Powerball – Saturday, November 3:
15 - 21 - 24 - 32 - 65 Powerball: 11
More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $150,000. Of these, more than 5,800 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.
The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 3X multiplier being selected are 1 in 3.31, when the jackpot is $150 million or less.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing is $71 million.
Proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state in the form of funding for education, prizes, retailer commissions, and payment to contractors for goods and services.
