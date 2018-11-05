FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

First Alert Tuesday For Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
Unsettled week coming our way as a series of fronts move through the state. The first is a very strong cold front that is on the march to the east and will be here by late Tuesday.
Ahead of the front will be a ton of moisture that started to move into the state last night however, it will be at full throttle later today into Tuesday. Scattered showers today will give way to a line of showers and thunderstorms by Tuesday afternoon. Some storms will be strong to severe.
The main threat is damaging winds and isolated Tornadoes. It will become MUCH warmer over the next 24 hours as brisk southwest winds ahead of the front kick in and temperatures reach the lower 80s. Storm Prediction Center has much of the Midlands under a “Slight” risk of sever weather
It may take a bit longer for the front to move through, therefore, don’t be shocked if we have some rain early Wednesday before clearing.
The next front arrives by Friday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once that front passes, look for a BIG chill settling in this weekend with daytime highs in the 50s…lows middle 30s! Timing will be the thing to watch with our severe weather threat Tuesday.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Tuesday for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
- Much warmer Tuesday as we’ll see lower 80s
- Unsettled weather returns by Friday
- First real cold snap by the weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with scattered showers. Lows Near 60s Rain chance 30%
First Alert Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms will be strong to severe. Biggest threat is damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
