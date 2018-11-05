6 charged in connection with deadly Orangeburg home invasion

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Six people have been arrested in connection with the home invasion that left one person dead late last month.
The suspects, from the Midlands and the Lowcountry, have been arrested in connection to the Oct. 27 home invasion that killed a man in his Geneva Road home.
“We want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their working with us in this case,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “They have been a tremendous help and we want to thank them for their assistance in bringing these individuals to justice.”
Ravenell said that over the weekend, the US Marshals and an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy liaison took three men into custody while three women were arrested earlier.
Steven Bradley, 33, Brandon Culbreath, 22, and Daryl Sutton, 18, were each charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a crime in connection with the deadly crime.
A mugshot for Bradley was not immediately available.
During a hearing on Monday, bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date. The first appearance for circuit court was scheduled for the men on Jan. 22, 2019.
The sheriff said information developed in the joint investigation identified the three men as having taken part in the incident in which part was caught on security video.
The subjects are seen attempting to kick in a door in the video. After an unsuccessful attempt, the subjects leave the camera view but manage to kick another door where an attempt to rob an occupant inside turned deadly.
Ravenell said Sutton was taken into custody in Gaston, SC. Culbreath was apprehended at a North Charleston motel and Bradley was apprehended in Columbia.
Three women were also charged in the case with accessory before and after the fact with investigators saying the women knew of the plan and the fatal shooting after.
Breanna Fludd, 27; Tamika Lopez, 43; and Whitney Robinson, 29, were taken before a magistrate on Friday where bond was set at $50,000 surety on each.
“There could have been absolutely nothing inside this residence that was worth a man’s life,” Ravenell said. “Nothing at all justifies this callous and brutal murder.”
