Bucket list dog with terminal cancer checks ‘surfing’ off his list

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Jack Miller, a dog with terminal cancer whose owners created a bucket list of things for him to do before he passes, got to check one more item off his list Sunday.
When Kevin Murphy, founder of Ocean Cure in Carolina Beach, heard Jack’s story, he reached out to one of Jack’s owners, Jeremy, to offer a surfing lesson for Jack.
Trying to do the most in the last few months Jack has left, it was an offer Jack and Jeremy couldn’t resist.
Murphy posted on Facebook about the lesson to rally as much support for Jack as they could.
“Here is what we’re looking for: support, come out and have an awesome time on the beach, bring your dog as long as it gets along with other dogs,” Murphy said in his post. “Bring any gifts you may want to give to Jack to make his life better.”
The surfing lesson for Jack was held Sunday morning at Carolina Beach.
Before the lesson, Jack posted on his Facebook page about how excited he was, saying, “On my way to Carolina Beach to try my paw at surfing!”
WECT’s Alex Guarino will have more from Jack’s surf lesson tonight on WECT News at 6.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.