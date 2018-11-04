Summit leader says youth can focus on the future if they didn’t have to worry about food

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Helping to create victorious young leaders, a Youth Summit Career Fair was held, Sunday, at the Richland County Public Library.
This free event was put on by three young men in the Midlands community, JaQuan Riley, Emmanuel Walters, and Nick Cousar, who want to provide the necessary resources to local youth to make sure they’re able to pursue a higher education or a trade.
The event organizers say many of our youth face challenges that get in the way of a successful future like a lack of transportation or a criminal background.
Sunday’s event offered access to various services – like the Public Defender Office – hoping to begin the process of breaking down some of those barriers.
“Our youth have just been kind of going through the motions and then when they get to a certain age, then they just push them into the street and they have no one to support them, Riley said. "They have nowhere to go. They don’t have what they need in order for them to sustain. So, instead of them focusing on going to school or going to the military or taking up a good job or trade, they’re having to worry about, ‘okay, where am I going to sleep? How am I going to get something to eat? Where is my next meal coming from?’ Those things, so, we just want to eliminate those issues.”
The Youth Summit Career Fair targeted those ages 16 to 24.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.