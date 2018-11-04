Summit leader says youth can focus on the future if they didn’t have to worry about food

“Our youth have just been kind of going through the motions and then when they get to a certain age, then they just push them into the street and they have no one to support them, Riley said. "They have nowhere to go. They don’t have what they need in order for them to sustain. So, instead of them focusing on going to school or going to the military or taking up a good job or trade, they’re having to worry about, ‘okay, where am I going to sleep? How am I going to get something to eat? Where is my next meal coming from?’ Those things, so, we just want to eliminate those issues.”