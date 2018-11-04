Single-car crash in Richland County claims the life of one

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a collision claimed the life of one person Sunday morning.
It happened around 9:11 a.m.
Troopers with SCHP say a 2006 Nissan was travelling north on I-77 near mile marker 14 when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
The driver of the car died at the scene from their injuries. It is not known at this time if the driver was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.
