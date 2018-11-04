Former Clemson star Humphries reaches milestone despite loss vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WIS) - There’s really no place like home...or in this case, close to home.
Former Clemson Tiger and Dorman High standout Adam Humphries enjoys being back in the Carolinas whenever he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit Bank of America Stadium and it shows in his play.
On Sunday, Humphries played a critical role in the Bucs’ second half rally that ultimately fell short in Carolina’s 42-28 win. Humphries led the team with eight catches for 82 yards and two touchdowns against the Panthers. For him, the comfort level playing in Charlotte helped him excel in a hostile environment.
“It’s good to always see friends and family the night before the game and before the game today,” Humphries said. “It’s good to play well in front of them and just have the opportunity to make some big plays.”
Humphries now has 35 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns. With those numbers, he’s played an integral part in attempting to help the Bucs right the ship as they move forward this season.
“Hump’s a good football player,” said Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter. “He’s kind of down the line in the pecking order for us as far as a guy that gets targets, but they did a good job on Mike today and Hump was the guy. They were doubling Mike some. They were pressing Mike a lot and Fitz found him and Hump made a couple of nice runs after the catch on his own.
Against Carolina, Humphries has 26 career catches for 264 yards. Sunday marked the first time Humphries scored multiple touchdowns in a game in his four-year career Having that kind of success, the ex-Clemson star could see even more passes thrown his way.
