First-time voters push early voting numbers beyond 2014 total in some states

(CNN) - People around the country waited in long lines, for hours in some cases, to cast their ballot in the 2018 midterm election.
Based on information provided by the data company Catalist, at least 12 states have already surpassed early voting numbers seen in 2014.
In Kansas and West Virginia, early voting has outpaced the 2016 presidential election.
In Georgia, the race for governor has brought major star power to the Peach State.
A record number of voters have shown up to the polls, more than double the amount - at the same point - in the last midterm election.
One possible reason for the boost: first time voters.
"I think it's a time for us to really get our voice out there, something I don't think we did very effective in 2016," voter Ryan Balez said.
Catalist found that of the states it analyzed, first-time voters have cast five percent or more of the early vote in 10 states.
