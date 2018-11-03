Voting issues mark final stretch of Georgia governor's race

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp participates in a debate in Atlanta. Former President Jimmy Carter is wading into the final days of a Georgia governor's race that's rife with charges and countercharges of attempted voter fraud and attempted voter suppression. In a letter Carter asked Republican nominee Kemp to resign from his post as Georgia secretary of state. Kemp is locked in a tight race with Democrat Stacey Abrams, whom Carter has endorsed. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)