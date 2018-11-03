‘This is the busiest we’ve ever been,’ midterm voting continues to surge in two midlands counties

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Saturday, in-person absentee voting saw continued strong turnout in two Midlands Counties.
In Richland Country, many showed up to vote with lines stretching right outside the doors of the elections and voter registration office.
The movement "March on the polls" and local movements say they teamed up to help bring people to the polls.
In Lexington County, their voter registration office also saw people pile into the polls.
"We're not at presidential numbers yet, but for a midterm election and governor’s election, this is the busiest we've ever been," said Rokey Suleman II, with the Richland County Elections and Voter Registration.
"A lot of interest in this election this year for whatever your perspective may be on what's going on with it, but I can tell you from the voting office, it has been more voter turnout than it has been from four years ago," said Dean Crepes with the Lexington County Voter Registration Office.
"So this year, we're really trying to break the mold for who votes. We're trying to change people's attitudes about how much impact they can have," said Catherine Fleming Bruce, the state coordinator for Black Voters Matter.
According to the South Carolina Election Commission, as of Friday, more than 230,000 absentee ballots have been returned statewide, compared to the last midterm in 2014 where 157,000 ballots were cast.
In-person absentee voting ends Monday at 5 p.m.
