Several Midlands men participate in ‘Real Men Read’ at Greenview Elementary School

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Several fathers, brothers, and community leaders participated in a community event called " Real Men Read" at Greenview Elementary School today.
The event aims to let students see and experience positive male role models.
After selecting their books, the men were escorted to classrooms to read to students from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
“We start our day with a literacy parade, so we welcome them and we cheer them on and share our joy for reading and um then our students have an opportunity to share their favorite books with our readers. So that gives them an opportunity to not only hear good reading but also share their joy for reading,” Greenview Elementary School Principle Dr. Lashaunda Evans said.
This year, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, Senator John Scott, Columbia City Councilman Sam Davis, Richland One principals, military men, retirees, ministers, state political leaders and members of the media were guest readers.
