People representing many faiths and races took part in #ShowUpForShabbat in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Synagogues across the nation took part in Show Up For Shabbat Friday and Saturday.
It’s a national effort to invite people of all faiths to head to synagogues on Shabbat and stand up to hate in the wake of the massacre that took eleven lives at a Pittsburg Synagogue.
People from all walks of life, religion, and all races came together as one to worship at the Beth Shalom Synagogue in Columbia.
Charles Mcknight, who attended Shabbat for the first time said, “We may have different faiths, different ethnic backgrounds but I believe we are all children of God.”
Saturday was a day nationwide to urge unity in the face of hatred and violence.
“To see some of the acts of violence that we’ve witnessed over the last several years here in South Carolina in Emmanuel Church and now this great deadly act in Pittsburg it’s an opportunity for all of us to show that we are indeed stronger when we are together,” Mayor Steve Benjamin said.
A message that echoes loud and clear, that hate has no place in the country.
Alan Port, who regularly attends services at Beth Shalom Synagogue said, “We must always try to focus on making decisions and choices of love and opposing choices of evil.”
For Sewell Gelberd, the Pittsburgh shooting reminds him of the painful memories of family members killed in the Holocaust.
“The kind of mantra I grew up with being Jewish was never again, and here it happens again in the United States,” Gelberd said. “It really got to me. Bothered me, and I knew I had to do something symbolic like come today.”
In wake of the shooting, Mayor Steve Benjamin is initiating the beginning of a task force here in our community to talk about issues like hate crimes.
325 mayors from across the country signed up for this compact, committing to act to fight inequities, and create inclusive and compassionate cities.
“It’s going to empower mayors all across the country to establish councils and committees in their own cities,” Mayor Benjamin said. “We’re establishing one here in Columbia that’s going to focus every single day to bring people together, people sharing meals, sharing stories, sharing their lives narrative, and hopefully the trajectory that they hope to be, the hopes for themselves and their families.”
In just over a week, the task force will be launched in Montgomery by The United States Conference of Mayors.
