Officers say victim is in serious condition following collision in the Vista
(Source: Columbia Police)
By Warren Stocker | November 3, 2018 at 10:34 AM EST - Updated November 3 at 10:58 AM

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are providing more information about a traffic incident that injured a pedestrian Friday afternoon in the Vista.

The collision happened on the 500 block of Gervais Street.

Officers say the male victim was injured when a car failed to yield to another car, causing a collision that made one of the cars hit the sidewalk and strike the man pushing into a brick wall.

The victim is reportedly in serious condition at a local hospital.

Officers say the driver that failed to yield was cited.

