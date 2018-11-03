Officers say victim is in serious condition following collision in the Vista

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are providing more information about a traffic incident that injured a pedestrian Friday afternoon in the Vista.
The collision happened on the 500 block of Gervais Street.
Officers say the male victim was injured when a car failed to yield to another car, causing a collision that made one of the cars hit the sidewalk and strike the man pushing into a brick wall.
The victim is reportedly in serious condition at a local hospital.
Officers say the driver that failed to yield was cited.
