League of Women’s Voters aims to help you say informed with interactive website

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you need help navigating your ballot, the League of Women Voters has an interactive website that gives you a detailed look at what to expect.
The site, vote411.org will take you to your specific ballot, and offers a ton of information about each race, in a non-partisan way.
On the site, you can enter your location and from there, the site will take you directly to your ballot.
You can click on each of the individual races, and read up on the candidates and issues you will decide upon.
The site provides contact information for each candidate and offers very detailed snapshots of the candidates’ backgrounds and positions.
All of it is designed to help you make an informed decision and to make your experience much simpler in the voting booth.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.