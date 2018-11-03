Gamecocks pick up 48-44 win in offensive shootout over Ole Miss

The Rebels picked up even more momentum in the fourth quarter. On fourth down with less than two minutes left in the third, the Gamecocks opted to hand it off to Mon Denson on fourth down, but the Rebels were able to get the stop. Four plays later, Scottie Phillips showed up again for Ole Miss to give his team the lead once again. The Rebels’ put together a 2-yard touchdown run for his third score of the day to make it 37-34. Phillips finished with 21 carries for 141 yards and three touchdowns for the Rebels.