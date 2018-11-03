Engineer testifies: SCE&G used “deception” while racking up costs on failed VC Summer project

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Friday marked day two of a hearing to decide what’s next for SCE&G after the failed nuclear expansion project known as VC Summer. More than 700,000 SCE&G ratepayers have had to foot the bill for the abandoned project, now many residents say enough is enough.
Today was filled with expert witness testimony from engineer Gary Jones, and he didn’t hold back on blaming SCE&G when he was called to the stand.
Jones testified that any costs SCE&G incurred after mid-March of 2015, shouldn’t be paid for by ratepayers. He says that spring, the company received the results of an independent assessment that gave them plenty of notice to abandon or restructure the project timeline.
“These costs were imprudent and should be disallowed by the PSC,” Jones testified.
Jones testified that the company continued to build up costs, which resulted in money coming out of resident’s pockets to cover the fee.
Ratepayers say they’ve been hit hard with surcharges to pay for the failed project, and they simply can’t afford it. They’ve already paid about $2.2 billion of the $9 billion costs that the company racked up. They want the money back that they’ve paid, and they want the charges to stop.
“SCE&G used deception and withheld material information to obtain PSC approval of erroneous schedules and costs estimates,” Jones said.
The PSC commission will also be deciding on a proposed merger from a Virginia based company called Dominion that presented two plans to commissioners to take over for SCE&G.
Since that V.C. Summer expansion was abandoned, ratepayers have been footing the bill for the multi-billion-dollar costs with surcharges on their statements.
The hearing will kick back off on Monday at 9 am.
