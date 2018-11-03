Cut the Cards: Tigers dice up Louisville in dominant 77-16 victory

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said earlier this week that Louisville was the best 2-6 team in the nation. We’d hate to see the worst.
Clemson ran over and through outmatched Louisville in a 77-16 victory at Memorial Stadium Saturday. Clemson improves to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the ACC while Louisville falls to 2-7 overall and 0-6 in the ACC.
Clemson has defeated Louisville in all five meetings since the Cardinals joined the conference in 2013.
For more on the game between Clemson and Louisville, you can read more at Tigernet.com.
