BB gun found at River Bluff High School

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Lexington Police and school administrators at River Bluff High are investigating two incidents that happened at the school on Friday.
Investigators say around 12:30 p.m., two 14-year-old male students were involved in a fight in the school hallway.
A short time later, River Bluff High officials received two phone calls alleging there was a gun on campus. Lexington Police Department school resource officers searched the school and found a BB pistol.
Police have not said where on the River Bluff High campus that pistol was found. The incident remains under investigation.
The Lexington One School District says it takes incidents like this very seriously, and the primary concern is the health and safety of students.
