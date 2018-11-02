Two men wanted after ripping the doors off liquor store and stealing booze in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two suspects caught on video ripping the door off of a liquor store this morning.
Deputies say that thousands of dollars worth of liquor was stolen from a store on the 220 block of Pond Branch.
There was also extensive damage done to the inside of the business.
If you have any information on this crime you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.