6 teens charged in second fight video involving Georgetown students

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Six teenagers have been charged in connection with a second fight involving students from the Georgetown area.
All have been charged with assault and assault and battery by mob in the third degree and attend Carvers Bay High School, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley. The charges come just days after six males were charged in a separate fight in the Andrews area of Georgetown County.
Breonna Holmes, 17, of Hemingway was charged and transported to the Georgetown County detention center where she is being treated as an adult. The others accused are being treated as juveniles, Lesley said.
According to the incident report, the suspects went looking for the victim just after 12 p.m. on Monday to confront her about a statement she made about having to fight one of the suspects if the suspect didn’t leave her alone.
The suspects then confronted the victim and one took a swing at her, the report stated. When the victim began to try and defend herself, all six suspects began assaulting her and knocked her to the ground, according to the report.
