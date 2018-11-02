Supreme Court agrees to hear Maryland cross memorial case

The court also agreed to hear four other cases Friday. One case is a Navy veteran's lawsuit over compensation for illnesses allegedly caused by Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam. Another is an appeal from an African-American death row inmate in Mississippi who was convicted and sentenced by a jury with just one African-American after the prosecutor eliminated the five other prospective jurors who were black. The high court has previously ruled that prosecutors can't exclude jurors because of their race. The Mississippi Supreme Court upheld affirmed the conviction, despite evidence from four of inmate Curtis Flowers' five previous trials that the prosecutor improperly excluded jurors because they were African-American.