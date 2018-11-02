Students get to be creative with a t-shirt

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get creative, young people! The 2nd Annual Canvas Eruption - the T-Shirt Design Battle - is coming up.
The Canvas Eruption by Dream Catchers Foundation is geared to teach young minds the fashion business. Raquel Thomas says the focus is to provide a platform for students to gain knowledge in the many different fields of the fashion and retail business. Dream Catchers has the goal to educate students and provide the knowledge needed to launch their design, fashion, t-shirt, or screen printing business.
Last year Raquel Thomas and her group hosted the inaugural Canvas Eruption competition at Allen University. Participating last year were Richland District 1 and 2, Heyward Career Center, Allen University, and Benedict College. This year they are opening the competition to middle school students.
There are two components of the competition. Friday, November 30th, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m, doors open at 5:30 p.m. Hosted by DMR Fashion, there will be an industry panel discussion. The panel is made up of those in the industry who can speak from experience. The panel will have an open discussion with students sharing their careers in fashion. On Saturday, December 1st, 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Edventure Children’s Museum they will have the art competition. Students will present their art work to the judging panel.
There will be an art competition amongst students. Students will be able to choose from three categories: Hip-Hop, Social Awareness, and Entrepreneurship. There will be two winners from each division of students. The divisions are broken into middle school, high school, and college. 1st place winners will receive a cash award and a trophy. 2nd place winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate and trophy. Winners will have the opportunity to have their t-shirts retailed at DMR Fashion earning 25% of the profit margin of their t-shirts. All other participants will receive a certificate of participation.
