Students get to be creative with a t-shirt

There will be an art competition amongst students. Students will be able to choose from three categories: Hip-Hop, Social Awareness, and Entrepreneurship. There will be two winners from each division of students. The divisions are broken into middle school, high school, and college. 1st place winners will receive a cash award and a trophy. 2nd place winners will each receive a $50 gift certificate and trophy. Winners will have the opportunity to have their t-shirts retailed at DMR Fashion earning 25% of the profit margin of their t-shirts. All other participants will receive a certificate of participation.