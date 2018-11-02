SCE&G, Dominion face meeting at Public Service Commission hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The second day of the Public Safety Commission hearing to find out the fate of how South Carolina Energy and Gas (SCE&G) will pay for their failed VC Summer project began Friday morning.
SCE&G ratepayers have been footing the bill for the abandoned expansion so far with surcharges on their billing statements, and they’re hoping the commission will stop the charges, and make SCE&G refund their money.
Friday’s hearing off to a rough start, with the Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) and SCE&G debating about what will be allowed to be entered as evidence, as well as matters of confidentiality. The commission ordered both sides to work it out amongst themselves during a brief recess.
During this hearing, the commission is also set to determine if Dominion, a Virginia based energy-company, will be taking over for SCE&G.
Upcoming witnesses on the docket include consultant engineer Gary Jones, and Director of Energy Policy M. Anthony James. Commissioners have already noted their confusion and disappointment regarding two witnesses for ORS who failed to show up and testify on Thursday.
There will be more updates forthcoming throughout the day.
