Released emails raise more questions about 2016 Trump campaign’s relationship to Wikileaks

(RNN) – Newly-revealed emails provide further insight into the possible connection between the 2016 Trump campaign and Wikileaks.
They show longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone communicating with then-campaign chairman Steve Bannon after a press conference by Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Oct. 4 that year.
The content and tone of the emails suggest Bannon potentially saw Stone as a specially informed source about Assange and his organization. Stone has denied he ever had an inside link to the group.
A New York Times report on Thursday that revealed the emails noted that Bannon and two other “former senior campaign officials” have alleged to special counsel Robert Mueller’s team that Stone presented himself to the campaign as such a source.
Bannon was interviewed by Mueller’s team this week as part of his long-running investigation into Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election.
In his own column on the conservative news site Daily Caller on Thursday, preempting the Times article, Stone once again asserted his public talking points at the time regarding Wikileaks were not the result of inside contacts, but rather his own political intuitions and tips from a source outside the organization.
“The Special Counsel is reportedly probing whether I somehow directed or urged Wikileaks to release the allegedly hacked e-mails from the DNC in the wake of the Billy Bush accusations against Trump on Oct. 7,” Stone writes, referring to the infamous “grab them by the pu----” tape coming out and Wikileaks’ first release of Democratic emails hours later.
“I did not – and there is no evidence to the contrary.”
The emails revealed on Thursday show him contacting Stone after Assange’s Oct. 4 press conference, which did not reveal any of what was to come but did hint at his plans to release the information that would later rock the campaign of Hillary Clinton.
“What was that this morning???” Bannon asked in a message to Stone.
“Fear. Serious security concern. He thinks they are going to kill him and the London police are standing done (sic),” Stone replies, explaining Assange’s manner.
He adds, regarding the promise of information, “However – a load every week going forward.”
Stone’s Daily Caller article and media accounts from the time note that Assange publicly promised in that press conference to produce documents every week in the run-up to the election.
Stone writes in the Daily Caller that his knowledge of Assange’s security concerns came from Randy Credico, an activist and radio host that Stone has testified was his connection to Wikileaks.
“When Bannon’s minion Matt Boyle asked me if what Assange had was ‘good’ I replied it was, based on Credico’s insistence that the material was ‘devastating,’ ‘bombshell’ and would ‘change the race,’” Stone wrote on Thursday. “This turned out to be right, although – as I have testified – I never knew the content or source of the Wikileaks disclosures in advance.”
Credico has previously denied being Stone’s intermediary with Wikileaks.
According to The Times, “whether Mr. Stone was, in fact, a trusted intermediary to Wikileaks – or simply a master of puffery that made him appear so – remains a paramount question for Mr. Mueller’s investigators.”
