Pakistan's 'father of Taliban' cleric killed in knife attack

FILE - In this Feb.15, 2014, file photo, Pakistani religious cleric Samiul Haq, left, talks with Syed Munawar Hasan, the head of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, during a press conference in Lahore, Pakistan. Pakistani police and family of a top cleric Haq who was known as "father of the Taliban" has been killed in a knife attack in his bedroom at home in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. Haq's son Hamidul Haq says his father was killed Friday, Nov. 2, 2018.(AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary, File) (AP)