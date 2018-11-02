Officers shut down portion of Gervais Street after collision involving a pedestrian

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police are investigating a traffic incident involving a pedestrian that happened Friday afternoon.
The collision happened on the 500 block of Gervais Street.
Traffic officers are still working to determine exactly what happened. They say at this time it appears that two cars collided causing one of them to hit the sidewalk and strike a male pedestrian.
The man reportedly has lower body injuries from the collision.
Officers shut down the 400 and 500 blocks of Gervais Street to clear the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

