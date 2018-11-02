Mystery person pays for Florence restaurant patrons’ breakfast, spurs wave of generosity

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Customers dining at the Long Grain Café in Florence were treated to a free breakfast Thursday morning thanks to an act of kindness.
The restaurant said on Thursday morning, a customer, who wished to remain anonymous, generously paid for the meal of every person in the restaurant. In doing so, each person was given a small paper card that stated, “Please accept this random act of kindness in honor of Farrah Turner and Terrence Carraway.”
Carraway, 52, and Turner, 36, were killed in what investigators are calling an ambush on law enforcement officers while five others were injured. Fred Hopkins, 74, is charged with two counts of murder along with five counts of attempted murder.
Brittany Jeffers, a waitress at Long Grain Café, said in the four years she’s worked at the restaurant, she’s never seen anything like it.
“I’ve seen people pay for maybe one table, this table or that table but every table in the restaurant? I’ve never seen that,” she said. “Everyone was kind of shocked at first but everyone was so appreciative.”
Jeffers walked over to Garrett Wooten’s table, where she was enjoying breakfast with a friend.
“I thought it was just to remind people to be kind and to be nice to people so I asked her what to do with it and she said oh, someone paid for your breakfast,” Wooten said. “So I said okay, I want to pay it forward, so can I pay for someone else’s breakfast? That’s when she told me the person had paid for everyone. It was really awesome.”
Jeffers said Sergeant Carraway was a frequent customer at the café.
“He came in here almost every morning he worked and he always had to have his hot sauce,” Jeffers said. “I started my morning with him every day and then that happened so it was heartbreaking but he was a good guy, a good man.”
Jeffers said Carraway would be proud of the act of kindness and the message to pay it forward, as she said he always ordered a to-go meal for what she believes was an elderly woman who was able to cook for herself.
“Gosh, he would be so proud to see something like this going on in our community,” she said.
Later that morning, a customer at the Soule Café, down the street from Long Grain, paid $100 to cover the expense of other customers’ coffee.
“The barista told me after I ordered that the drinks had already been paid for, that someone had come in and paid for $100 worth of drinks here and I thought it was really touching to see someone doing something kind like that,” Joe Osborne, a customer of Soule Café, said.
No one knows if the mystery customer at Long Grain Café is the same person that visited Soule Café, but residents of Florence are continuing to pay it forward in honor of the fallen officers.
“I’m going out to dinner tonight and I’m bringing my little card and I’m going to pay it forward buying someone’s meal,” Wooten said. “They don’t need to know who I am, just like whoever bought mine, but I want to keep it going.”
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.