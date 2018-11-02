More shootings reported in connection to Sumter drive-by shooting

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - A Midlands family is searching for answers as they mourn the loss of a loved one after being shot in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night.
54-year-old Marcus Brown was shot outside his sister’s home on South Salem Street in Sumter.
Detectives determined Brown was shot as a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of individuals. The two groups all live in the city in the same vicinity where Brown was shot.
Sumter Police say the investigation reveals Brown is not connected to the dispute or any criminal activity.
Valerie Brown, Marcus Brown’s sister said she was inside her home when she heard shots fired Tuesday night.
Her brother, Marcus, was in a parked car outside the home on South Salem Street.
He was hurt and tried to make his way to safety.
“I heard a glass shatter and I hit the floor and I crawled. My son came from running from the back. I tell him no don’t go outside, don’t go outside,” Valarie Brown said. “My son opened up the door and when he opened up the door my brother came in holding his neck telling me Val got shot”
Family members tell WIS they are surprised no one else was hurt.
Kenndra Brown, Marcus’ Niece said. “We always are here at my aunt’s house, so it could have been any of us.”
Detectives say Marcus is a victim of an ongoing dispute between two groups. A dispute Brown had nothing to do with.
Marcus Brown leaves behind five brother and sisters, and six children.
“I’ve seen stuff like this on TV. But to see this in real life it takes a toll,” Valarie Brown said.
The Brown family has one message for whoever did this.
“You know your guilty, turn yourself in. Do I forgive you? Yeah. But do I want justice? Definitely,” Valarie Brown said.
Sumter Police Department tell WIS another three shootings happened Thursday night in which detectives believe is connected to Tuesday night’s shooting.
The Sumter Police Department did not release the locations of those shootings, but say it is in a close vicinity to Tuesday nights shooting.
On Tuesday night, there was another shooting on Silver Street where a house was struck by gunfire. That shooting is also believed to have a connection to the shooting that killed Brown.
Meanwhile, Sumter Police are looking Kalvin Epps, 21, of 529 W. Oakland Ave.
Officers are not calling him a suspect, but have reason to think Epps could have information related to Tuesday’s incidents.
Police are offering a reward up to $5,000 for any information that can help in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803)-436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
