Missing man killed, possibly fed to hogs for stealing cocaine, according to warrant

DURHAM, NC (WMBF/WRAL) – A Durham man who has been missing since January may have been killed and fed to hogs as retaliation for stealing cocaine from a local drug dealer, according to a new search warrant.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, 26-year-old Charleston Prentice Goodman was last seen on Jan. 28. Several people reportedly saw him arguing with a group of men, who then shoved him into a minivan and drove off.
According to investigators, someone saw Goodman's dead body in the back of a van two days later.
A confidential informant told police that a drug dealer had evidence that Goodman had broken into his apartment and stole two bricks of cocaine, so the dealer hired a crew to kidnap him, according to WRAL.
One informant told police that Goodman’s body was wrapped in plastic bags and stored at an unknown location before the former friend could dump it, and the second said the body “is believed to have been fed to hogs,” according to the search warrant application. The informant provided no other details.
