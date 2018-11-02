Former Director of Communications for Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office pleads guilty to fraud

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The former director of communications for suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.
Nicole Holland is facing two counts of fraud - one for wire fraud, the other for mail fraud. We're told during her time of employment, Holland used solicitor's office funds to pay for personal expenses.
Sentencing has been set for February 26th, 2019.
Suspended prosecutor Dan Johnson is also facing similar charges. A federal indictment says Johnson and Holland stole thousands of dollars in grant money in both 2016 and 2017.
The FBI and SLED are investigating.
