RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS: Anonymous diner pays for meals in honor of fallen Florence officers

FLORENCE, SC (WIS) - Investigator Farrah Turner and Sergeant Terrence Carraway are being honored through random acts of kindness after both of them died in a shooting ambush outside a Florence home Oct.3.
A Florence man was eating breakfast at the Long Grain Cafe when his waitress handed him a card that said “Please accept this random act of kindness in honor of Farrah Turner.” There was also a card being handed out in honor of Sergeant Terrence Carraway.
The waitress told the diner his meal was taken care of, so he wanted to pay it forward and pay for someone else’s. However, the waitress said an anonymous person had paid for every meal in the restaurant.
“And let me tell you, the place was packed. Not an empty table in the room,” the diner said in a Facebook post.
He went on to say he is holding onto that card so he can pay it forward next time he goes out to eat.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.