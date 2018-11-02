FIRST ALERT: Tuesday is an Alert Day! More showers and storms possible

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Heads up! Next Tuesday is an Alert Day. We’re expecting showers and potential storms as you’re heading to the polls to vote on Election Day.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Next Tuesday is an Alert Day.
· A cold front will bring scattered rain and potential storms to the Midlands as you’re heading to the polls to vote on Election Day.
· Plan ahead and have your rain gear handy. Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
· In the meantime, expect sunshine for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Sunday brings increasing clouds. A few late day showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
· Showers are in the forecast Monday with highs in the low 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Expect gradual clearing on your Friday night. It will be chilly and breezy. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s.
On Saturday, we’re forecasting dry conditions. We’ll see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Lows will drop into the mid 40s. Bundle up!
For Sunday, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The clouds will build through the afternoon and evening, giving way to a few late day showers as a warm front moves in from the south. Rain chances are around 20%.
On Monday, a few more showers are possible during the morning and early afternoon. Rain chances are at 40%. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Then, stay weather aware! Tuesday is an Alert Day. We are tracking rain and potential storms as a cold front moves in from the west. Some of the showers could bring gusty winds, so keep that in mind. Don’t let the rain deter you from going to the polls on Election Day! Have your rain gear handy! We’ll continue to update the forecast for you over the next few days. Right now, rain chances on Tuesday are around 50%. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to near 80.
Tonight: Clearing Skies. Cool and Breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Sunny and Cool. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Clouds Build. Late Day Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
