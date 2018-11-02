First Alert Forecast: Strong storms likely by Friday afternoon; Alert Day issued for Election Tuesday

First Alert Today For Strong to Severe Thunderstorms
A cold front is on the march to the east and will move through the state late tonight. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms by afternoon could be strong to severe. The main threat is damaging winds. Very breezy for much of the day until the front passes tonight.
The weekend looks to now be a split forecast as we’ll see sunshine for Saturday with increasing clouds and a chance of showers late Sunday. Highs in the upper 60s.
Gulf moisture will start to move back into the state by Sunday and with High pressure to our North, this could easily set up Wedge type conditions late Sunday into Monday. Another cold front will be here by late Monday/Early Tuesday and this should kick out the Wedge (However, the cooler air will put up a fight to leave)
Look for unsettled conditions through much of the week with an Alert Day Tuesday for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from the 60s to 70s over the several days.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert today for the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms
- Cooler, drier weekend
- Unsettled weather returns by Monday
- First Alert Tuesday for showers and thunderstorms
Forecast:
First Alert Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some may be strong to severe by afternoon. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with clearing skies late. Lows upper 40s
Saturday: Sunny. Highs upper 60s
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 60s
