Department of Consumer Affairs looking into Empire complaints

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The company that owns an apartment complex that raised prices a day earlier than they said they would is responding.
Some of you reached out to us in frustration yesterday when you were searching for answers.
Park7Group out of New York sent us a statement earlier this afternoon. They say due to a high amount of renewals right at the deadline, their ‘tiered’ leasing system led to the price increases.
The statement reads:
We understand the frustration and confusion that arose from yesterday's unprecedented leasing demand. The policies for setting and increasing rental rates at Empire are the same as those instituted for many other apartment complexes in Columbia, SC and around the country. It is extremely common to increase rental rates throughout the season of pre-leasing for the upcoming academic year, and this is especially true when demand for a particular location or type of apartment is strong. As many of you know from signing leases in past years, in student housing this leasing season usually lasts anywhere from 6 to 12 months.
In order to eliminate the unfair and arbitrary setting of rental rates at a particular property, Park7 has instituted at Empire something called a 'tiered' leasing system. This means that, instead of increasing rates at random time intervals or increasing them and decreasing them dramatically throughout the leasing season, it is determined in advance what the rate increases will be as leasing percentages are achieved for given unit types. For example, instead of specifying that the rate will increase from $700 to $725 on a certain date, it is instead determined that the rate will increase when a certain number of units of that type have been leased.
Again, this tiered system is typically implemented very slowly and evenly over a 6-12 month leasing season. Because of the extremely high level of demand at Empire over the past week or so, a given unit type may have increased several times through several tiers all in one day. While we understand why this rapid rate of increase may be frustrating to our customers, we want to be clear that we followed this procedure in order to ensure that no one who rented a unit before another customer received a higher rate than someone who signed after them. And no one signed for a unit at a price that was higher than the preordained rental rate specified for the corresponding leasing percentage achieved when that customer signed.
While we do believe that the process was conducted in the fairest and most orderly way possible given the unprecedented demand for this property, Park7 will make sure to provide a full refund of all application and other fees paid by someone who decided not to sign because they believe they were not adequately informed of their rental rate when they signed their lease. While Empire Columbia is nearly full, we do know that most of the other properties in the market have plenty of apartments available, and the opportunity to live elsewhere was most likely not lost by applying to Empire. Most importantly, we are happy to report that we were able to accommodate 95% of the customers who spent the time to wait in line this past week to live at Empire.
Park7 Group
We brought this to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs. They say they are looking into this matter. Administrator Carrie Grube-Lybarker says, “When a complainant comes in it will be reviewed to see what issues are there. If it’s a legal issue that falls under our authority they it will give over to our legal division.”
They say landlord-tenant complaints are nothing new to them. There are resources available for people who need any help. “Even though they are private businesses -- there are advertising laws and other laws out there that are meant to protect the public,” Grube-Lybarker said.
Grube-Lybarker says the important thing is to document anything you are told. Keep a paper trail you can have on hand when you submit a complaint.
You can submit complaints on their website here or give them a call at (803)-734-4200.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.