Woman dubbed “South Park Susan” from viral harassment video turns self in to NC police

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The woman who was given the nickname “South Park Susan” turned herself into police Saturday as she was wanted after a video of her harassing two black women in Charlotte went viral.
Susan Westwood, 51, voluntarily turned herself in to the Sunset Beach, North Carolina Police Department Saturday.
She was taken to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department where she was served with the outstanding misdemeanor warrant and the four criminal summons.
Police released 911 calls and issued a new warrant Wednesday as they looked for Westwood.
Westwood was involved in the harassment of women at an apartment complex in Charlotte from a viral video that spread on social media over a weekend.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers listened to the content of the 911 calls and signed a misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system against 51-year-old Susan Jane Westwood, Tuesday.
On Oct. 19, police say Westwood called 911 to falsely claim that individuals near her residence were trying to break into nearby residences.
“There are folks that are trying to break in. They’re trying to get in the apartments. I’m trying to do it in a very clandestine manner because it’s actually on Fairview Road,” Westwood told police. “They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before - but they are African American.”
*WARNING VIDEO HAS STRONG LANGUAGE*
When officers arrived on scene, they were unable to locate Westwood; however they did speak with the victim.
There were a total of three 911 calls placed on Oct. 19 for this incident that resulted in a video that went viral on social media.
Police say two of the 911 calls were placed by the victim and one was placed by Westwood.
“I was hysterical because this lady was bothering me and calling me out my name and I’m just standing here waiting on Triple A,” one of the victims told police. “The lady was pushing me in my face, and I’m a resident here just like she is. It surprised me I’ve been living here for over a year and I’ve never been treated this way.”
Shortly after signing the warrant Tuesday, officers attempted to serve the warrant on Westwood, but were unable to locate her.
In addition to the misdemeanor warrant for her arrest, there were four criminal summons’ that were issued for Westwood that were signed by the victim.
The women behind the camera of the viral video, Leisa and Mary Garris, have hired an attorney, while Susan is nowhere to be found.
The Garris sisters hired attorney Michael Phillips to represent them on civil matters.
“These Garris sisters didn’t feel safe. So we worked toward making them feel safe,” said Phillips.
The sisters feared for their safety particularly after Westwood’s mention of concealed weapons in the video they recorded.
Phillips brought this up to the legal team for Camden Fairview Apartments, where the incident took place, and they agreed to initiate the eviction process.
In addition to the criminal charges and pending eviction process, Westwood has been fired from her job with Charter, according to Patrick Paterno, the Director of Public Relations Carolina Region for Charter Communications.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.