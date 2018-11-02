A.C. Flora’s Riley plays ‘special’ role in Falcons' success

“You know, I think electric is the right word,” said Falcons head coach Collin Drafts. “His teammates know, if he’s got the ball in his hands, they’re probably watching. Momentum in the game of football is a huge thing. Look what he did to open up the [Lower Richland] game when we pitched the ball back to him on the opening kickoff return and he took it back. That put a jolt in our football team and we played great from there.”