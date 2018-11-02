A.C. Flora’s Riley plays ‘special’ role in Falcons' success

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s been quite a season for A.C. Flora. Part of the reason for their success is Quincy Riley.
The senior defensive back and wide receiver has been a special teams savant for the Falcons. When he gets the ball, coaches say there’s only one word to describe him.
“You know, I think electric is the right word,” said Falcons head coach Collin Drafts. “His teammates know, if he’s got the ball in his hands, they’re probably watching. Momentum in the game of football is a huge thing. Look what he did to open up the [Lower Richland] game when we pitched the ball back to him on the opening kickoff return and he took it back. That put a jolt in our football team and we played great from there.”
Riley has provided that jolt for the Falcons all season long. On defense, he has picked off six passes. He also has four kick returns for touchdowns and two punt returns for scores. Plus, he’s been a WIS Play of the Week winner three times this season. Riley knows what he’s done is special, but he never thought he’d be one of the most dangerous returners in the midlands.
“I didn’t know I was going to be good at it,” Riley said. “It just sort of happened. Coach always preached about special teams so we took it serious and made big things happen.
So far, Riley has 11 scholarship offers, all of which he received this season. Among them are VMI, Coastal Carolina, and The Citadel. However, Coach Drafts said the Power 5 schools are starting to take notice.
“I’ve fielded calls the past two weeks from a couple Power 5 schools in the ACC – Pittsburgh, Duke, and then I heard from north carolina [Wednesday actually. I think, before it’s all said and done, he’s going to be a power 5 football player and he deserves that for sure.”
Riley said his dream is to play for FAU. But playing college football anywhere would be just as satisfying.
The Falcons defeated Richland Northeast 42-0 on Thursday night. They’ll be in playoff action next week at home against Lancaster.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.