Yemenis welcome US call for truce, but obstacles loom

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo, Yemeni people attend the funeral of victims of a Saudi-led airstrike, in Saada, Yemen. A leading Yemeni rebel figure said Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, that the Trump administration's calls for a cease-fire in his country are "positive" but urged action to stop airstrikes by the rebels' adversary, the U.S.-backed Saudi-led coalition. The head of the rebels' Supreme Revolutionary Committee, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, called on those urging a cease-fire to "to translate their desire to bring peace in Yemen into action," and "to stop the bombing of Yemenis immediately." (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) (AP)