Deputies: 6 teenagers arrested after assault video circulates on social media

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say they have arrested a sixth teen in connection with an assault since a video of the incident began circulating on social media.
Blake Allen Finley, 18, of Andrews, has been charged with affray for his role in the fight, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. South Carolina’s criminal code defines Affray as consensual fighting in a public place to the terror of the populace.
On Wednesday, deputies announced the arrests of five Andrews teenagers after the video seen on social media showed multiple people assaulting a young victim.
On Wednesday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Anthony Robert Holmes, 18; David Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17; Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17; Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17; and Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17; were charged with assault by mob.
The teens' arrest stems from an investigation on Tuesday regarding a reported assault involving multiple people, some of whom are believed to be high school students.
GCSO officials say the assault happened on Indian Hut Road near Andrews.
“Investigators worked through the night to identify and interview those involved,” the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies confirmed footage circulating on social media Wednesday morning shows the incident they are investigating.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected, according to the sheriff’s office. Anyone with any information is urged to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 545-5102.
Gwynne Gilmer said she is feeling thankful her son is alive after the fight broke out and he became the center of it.
“First I wanted to throw up because that’s my baby laying on the ground, getting kicked and stomped and in the face and in the head," Gilmer said."I just got beyond angry. [It’s] unbelievable that human beings can watch another human being get treated like that and do nothing about it.”
Gilmer says her son came with his friend to Indian Hut Road.
His friend was was planning to have a one-on-one fight with another teen, but several other kids arrived unexpectedly, according to Gilmer.
“He’s a very strong boy, he’s got an amazing heart which is why this happened,” she said."He was trying to help his friend. The doctor was amazed that he didn’t have a fractured jaw, a broken nose, a fractured skull."
She says her son's friend was also injured with injuries including sprained wrists, a bruised ear and a shoe print embedded in his scalp where she says he was kicked.
Despite the pain it’s caused, she’s glad there was video of the incident to inform others.
“People need to know that this is what is really going on with our children and it could have been so much worse," Gilmer said."Even without guns and knives that could have been involved both of these young boys could be dead right now with the injuries they’ve sustained.”
She has a message for parents to be aware of their children’s whereabouts.
“Boys will be boys. They will fight, but this is just unacceptable and hopefully kids will realize this is the kind of stuff that happens, and think twice about it before they are ever around that kind of environment,” Gilmer said.
