Sumter woman charged with using credit card from victim at healthcare center

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Sumter woman has been arrested and charged with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Candida Venita Chin, 45, is accused of using a credit card belonging to a victim at Blue Ridge Health Care, located at 1761 Pinewood Road in Sumter County.
Deputies say between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, Chin allegedly used the card four times for unauthorized charges totaling about $600.
An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 19 and she was arrested on Nov. 1.
