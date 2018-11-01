Sumter woman charged with using credit card from victim at healthcare center

Candida Venita Chin, 45, is accused of using a credit card belonging to a victim at Blue Ridge Health Care, located at 1761 Pinewood Road in Sumter County. (Source: Sumter-Lee Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | November 1, 2018 at 2:15 PM EST - Updated November 1 at 2:15 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Sumter woman has been arrested and charged with the exploitation of a vulnerable adult, the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Candida Venita Chin, 45, is accused of using a credit card belonging to a victim at Blue Ridge Health Care, located at 1761 Pinewood Road in Sumter County.

Deputies say between Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, Chin allegedly used the card four times for unauthorized charges totaling about $600.

An arrest warrant was issued on Oct. 19 and she was arrested on Nov. 1.

