Students and parents upset after rates increase for apartments a day early

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cooper Seal spent most of his morning waiting to find out if he’d have a place to live next fall.
Cooper says he chose Empire Apartments on Assembly Street because of the amenities and how close it is the Business School. He had no idea he’d be scrambling to find another place to live next fall after the apartment complex raised their rates a day before they said they would.
Some USC students camped out the night before outside of Empire to make sure they’d make it inside the leasing office as soon as they opened at 10am. Students and parents say at 9:55 a.m. they received an email from the leasing office saying the rent had increased and would continue to increase throughout the day.
“I was shocked, because two weeks ago I applied thinking it was going to be this price and now it’s a lot higher,” Cooper says.
According to emails students and parents had from the leasing office, the rate increases were not supposed to go into effect until November 2nd.
The email said students had until 10 p.m. Thursday to lock in the promoted prices, but before anyone could put pen to paper that changed.
Chris Rice is a father of a student. He says he’s pretty frustrated by how this is being done.
“Technically I was going to let her handle all of this herself and then all of a sudden when I started hearing all the things that were happening I’m saying I’m an adult. I’m not going to let other adults take advantage of my daughter so that’s why I’m here.”
Many parents wanted answers. Some even called the WIS Newsroom. Jason Torbett went out to Empire to help his daughter deal with the situation as well. He says, “These college kids are being taken advantage of and their parents are being taken advantage of.”
According to the email and deleted Facebook post, rates are being raised “due to an astronomical amount” of applications.
Cooper is a business student, so he understands supply and demand. But he doesn’t like what’s going on.
“Some people are going to be willing to pay more but then it’s kind of immoral,” he says.
Early in the afternoon, a leasing agent handed out a piece of paper showing how the rates would be set for the rest of the day. Providing some answers, but no explanation about why this happened.
The leasing office at Empire referred us to a company called Park7Group. They are based out of New York City and we are waiting to hear back from them.
USC says it’s Office of Off-Campus Living has also received several complaints today about Empire. Even though Empire is a private facility and has NO affiliation with USC, they are still helping students looking for other housing options. You can give them a call at (803)-777-3366.
