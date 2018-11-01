Son of accused Florence gunman says yes, then no to preliminary hearing without counsel

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The son of the man accused of opening fire on seven Florence law enforcement officers, killing two of them, appeared in court Thursday morning.
Seth Hopkins, 28, is the son of Fred Hopkins, 74, who is charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in what investigators are calling an ambush on law enforcement.
The younger Hopkins is facing two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor after Florence County deputies received credible information that Hopkins was sexually abusing minors living in the family home.
On the afternoon of Oct. 3, Investigator Farrah Turner, Investigator Sarah Miller, and Deputy Arie Davis arrived at the Hopkins’ home in the Vintage Place neighborhood to interview Seth Hopkins and serve a search warrant.
Instead, they were met with gunfire from Fred Hopkins. Investigators revealed nearly 390 rounds were fired by Florence County deputies and city police officers, while Hopkins fired 39 rounds using three different weapons, including a military-style rifle.
Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway, 52, and Turner, 36, were killed in the attack. Five others were injured and are currently recovering.
On Thursday, Seth Hopkins appeared in Florence County court, just 24 hours after his father appeared, claiming his constitutional rights had been violated.
The 28-year-old appeared without counsel, despite claiming in an earlier bond hearing his mother would likely represent him. As the judge began the hearing, Hopkins was asked if he wanted to continue despite having no representation.
“Why not, we’re already here,” he replied.
As the judge began outlining the preliminary hearing and the purpose behind it, Hopkins’ tone changed and when asked if he wanted to proceed, he changed his mind.
“I strongly feel I really do need counsel before anything so yeah,” he said.
As a result, the hearing was continued until Hopkins can obtain counsel. He was denied a public defender as he is not considered indigent.
12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements said the request for the preliminary hearing came in the form of a handwritten note from Seth Hopkins’ brother.
“We weren’t sure if he even knew why he was here this morning,” Clements said. “It’s unusual, usually our office receives that kind of request from an attorney.”
Following the dramatics of his father’s hearing a day before, Clements said he is encouraging victims in both cases to remain patient.
“The wheels of justice turn slow, but they turn true,” he said. “You never want to be in a rush with something this serious that affects so many people. You want to make sure the defendant’s rights are maintained and protected and this process works the way it is supposed to work.”
Seth Hopkins is scheduled to appear in court, likely with legal counsel, next week.
Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.