SC man is finalist in Hot Wheels Legend Competition

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A South Carolina man’s custom ride is getting national attention.
Delton Hubbard is one of 15 finalists for the Hot Wheels Legend Competition. According to Hot Wheels, Hubbard bought this ’94 Geo Tracker for just $300 and fully transformed it into a one of a kind Chevy.
All 15 finalists are on display this week in Las Vegas. In the end, one man named Luis Rodriguez and his custom car won the grand prize.
His car will be made into a special Hot Wheels toy to be sold next year.
