President Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent among SC residents, new poll says

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The latest Winthrop poll numbers show President Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent among South Carolina residents.
The poll states the president’s approval rating continues to be higher in South Carolina than his overall national approval rating. Among respondents who lean Republican, Trump has an 83 percent approval rate, which continues to climb in what is one of the reddest states in the country. The 45th president has a disapproval rating of half of Palmetto State citizens.
Trump’s approval rating among adults in South Carolina has remained in the mid-40 percent over his two years in office.
“Trump’s approval in South Carolina continues to be higher than his overall national approval ratings. Currently, his approval in South Carolina is 4 points higher than his national approval rating of 40 percent (according to Gallup). South Carolina Republicans continue to offer their full-throated support of the president," Winthrop Poll director and political scientist Scott Huffmon said.
When asked about national issues, South Carolinans said immigration, racism and politicians or government were the most important problems facing our country.
Governor Henry McMaster’s approval rating sits at 71 percent, according to the poll. The S.C. General Assembly got an approval nod from 46 percent of those polled, while 35 percent disapprove of the job they’re doing.
South Carolina residents give Congress a disapproval rating of 69 percent. But Senator Lindsey Graham, who took a lead role in the Senate in the approval of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, was rewarded for going on the attack to help Trump’s candidate. The polling shows that half of the respondents said they approved of Kavanaugh’s nomination and “only slightly fewer say their opinion of him was very or somewhat favorable.”
“That vocal support helped win Graham nods from the GOP where 3/4 of respondents who lean GOP and supported Kavanaugh said they approved of Graham," the polling said. "His ratings in the past have been more tepid.”
Huffmon noted, “When it comes to sexual harassment, Kavanaugh supporters are less likely to agree that most women who report harassment are telling the truth and more likely to agree that men must be extra careful to avoid false accusations.”
“Graham’s new persona as tireless, and occasionally aggressive, cheerleader for the president and his agenda resonates well with the Republican base in South Carolina," Huffmon said. "Whereas those who identify with the GOP in South Carolina have waxed, and – more frequently in recent times – waned in their support for Graham, his vigorous defense of Judge Kavanaugh and vocal support for President Trump has returned him to the good graces of his party.”
Approval ratings for the state’s junior senator, Republican Tim Scott, remain high with the Republican base. He has a 76 percent approval rating among those who identify as Republicans. Scott’s popularity among the general public remains high as well, with 55 percent reporting approval of the job he is doing.
This is a general population poll and not a likely voter poll. For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 674 residents in South Carolina by landline and cell phones between Oct. 20-28. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.8 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size and account for design effects.
To see the full list of questions and responses from the Winthrop Poll, click here.
