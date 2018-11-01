Officers searching for man in connection with armed robbery at Sumter Pawn Shop

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Officers in Sumter are asking for the community’s help locating a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a pawn shop on October 5.
Jaquan Davon Curtis, 18, is facing multiple charges including armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On Friday, October 5, officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Sumter Pawn Shop located at 705 Broad Street. Employees said that two men dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash, jewelry, and a gun before fleeing.
Investigators say at least one of the men was armed with a handgun during the robbery. Fortunately, no one was injured.
Three people have been arrested in connection to the incident and officers are hoping the community can help them locate a fourth suspect – identified as Jaquan Curtis.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
