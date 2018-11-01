November 1st marks 4th anniversary of early snow in Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Weather history was made on the morning of Saturday Nov, 1, 2014 when we experienced the earliest recorded snowfall in the Midlands.
Records going back since 1880 say there has never been a snowfall in Columbia so early in the season. How rare is this event? Well, the first freeze doesn’t normally happen until November 10!
Some places across the Midlands reported 2-3 inches of snow with some unconfirmed reports of 5.” The snow stayed mostly to the north and west of Columbia.
Areas in Lexington County experienced the largest accumulations.
According to the National Weather Service, official snowfall amounts ranged in Gilbert with the highest total at 3.5 inches and Pelion received about 2 inches.
