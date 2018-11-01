First Alert for Friday! Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible

High pressure will loosen its hold on the Midlands today as it moves off to the East. This will allow for a cold front to move through the state by Friday. Very warm day today as we’ll see lower 80s…thanks to a southwest wind. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorm. A couple rounds of showers/storms. First round late tonight then another, more solid line of storms late Friday afternoon/evening. Some storms could have gusty to damaging winds, quick heavy rain and lightning.