First Alert for Friday! Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible

First Alert Friday As Strong Storms Move In By Afternoon
High pressure will loosen its hold on the Midlands today as it moves off to the East. This will allow for a cold front to move through the state by Friday. Very warm day today as we’ll see lower 80s…thanks to a southwest wind. Ahead of the front will be scattered showers and thunderstorm. A couple rounds of showers/storms. First round late tonight then another, more solid line of storms late Friday afternoon/evening. Some storms could have gusty to damaging winds, quick heavy rain and lightning.
The front will bring cooler drier conditions for the weekend.
Yet another cold front will be here early next week for another chance of showers. Northeast wind develops late Sunday into Monday, keeping us well below normal before we kick the temperature and rain chance up Tuesday. First Alert Day for Tuesday as well, as we could have enough instability to fire off some thunderstorms.
Weather Headlines:
- First Alert Friday for a chance of strong to severe storms
- Very warm today and Friday. Highs in the 80s today…middle 70s Friday
- Cooler and drier weekend
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and very warm. 30% chance of late day showers. High lower 80s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild with a 30% chance of showers. Lows upper 50s
First Alert Friday: Mostly cloudy, 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Highs middle 70s
